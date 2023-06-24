MUST READ! Television actresses who are away from screens after embracing motherhood

MUMBAI: Our favourite celebrities have always stayed connected to their fans via social media and through their shows.

Well, these are the two mediums through which their ardent fans get to see their favourite stars.

However, fans really miss them when they are away from the small screens for various reasons.

There are several TV actresses who have kept themselves away from small screens after working for many years.

A lot of actresses took a long break or quit acting especially after embracing motherhood.

So, let's take a look at television actresses who are not seen on small screens for a very long time after becoming mommies:

1. Mahhi Vij

Mahhi and Jay have been married for almost a decade now. The actress embraced motherhood after several years of her marriage in 2019. Ever since then, Mahhi has kept herself away from her acting career. However, she is frequently spotted at social gatherings and is equally active on social media.

2. Ankita Bhargava

Ankita and Karan have been married for 8 years now. The actress bid adieu to her acting career ever since she was blessed with a baby girl a few years ago.

3. Somya Seth

She is known for her role in Star Plus' Navya. The actress' marriage with beau Arun Kapoor came as a big surprise. Somya settled abroad post marriage and is blessed with a baby boy. The actress has not been seen on small screens ever since then. Somya got divorced from Arun a few years ago.

4. Disha Vakani

Disha is better known for her role as Dayaben in Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actress has been away from her acting career ever since she delivered a baby in 2017.

5. Kratika Sengar

The actress was last seen in Colors' show Chhoti Sarrdaarni. Post that, the actress has kept herself away. Kratika was blessed with a baby girl last year and she is not seen on small screens ever since then.

