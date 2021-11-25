MUST READ! These television divas left their ACTING career to pursue some other profession

MUMBAI : The entertainment world has no dearth of talent. A lot of aspiring actors and actresses have tried their luck in the showbiz world and managed to establish a name for themselves.

Many actors and actresses have achieved the next level of fame with their achievements.

However, as time passed by a lot of actors and actresses distanced themselves from the showbiz world for various reasons.

ALSO READ: WOW! Taarak Mehta fame Nidhi Bhanushali's PIC goes viral for her sexy look in a V-neck top

While fans definitely miss seeing them on-screen, they are also all busy with their personal life and much more.

There are several actresses of the small screens who were once upon a time big names of the television world but chose to leave it and pursue some other professions.

So, let's take a look:

1. Jheel Mehta

Jheel started her career as a child artist at a very young age. She rose to fame as Sonu Bhide in Zee TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. However, after working for 4 years in the show, Jheel quit her acting career for pursuing some other profession. Jheel is now a successful makeup artist.

2. Nidhi Bhanushali

After Jheel quit Taarak Mehta, Nidhi as roped in to play the role of Sonu. Nidhi too became a household name for playing this role for several years. However, the actress quit the show for pursuing her further studies.

3. Aashka Goradia

She is a popular television diva who has also said goodbye to her acting career and concentrated on her entrepreneurship. Aashka married her longtime beau Brent Goble a few years back and is also enjoying her marital bliss.

4. Addite Malik

Addite was a successful television actress for several years. However, the diva was last seen in her television show in the year 2012. The actress quit acting and pursued another career. Addite is currently the owner of three restaurants in Mumbai along with TV actress Simple Kaul and a friend.

5. Poonam Narula

She was one of the most popular actresses on the small screens back in the 2000s. However, the pretty diva left her flourishing acting career and is now a successful wedding planner.

6. Mohena Singh

She rose to fame as Kirti in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, Mohena also bid adieu to her acting post getting married a few years ago. But Mohena has kept herself active on social media. She is currently extremely popular with her Youtube channel Mohena Vlogs.

Which actress do you miss seeing on the screen? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: This is why Addite Malik is falling in love with Mohit Malik all over again

