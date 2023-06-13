MUST READ! These television serials got an extension before they went off-air

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 14:59
television

MUMBAI: The Indian television industry has witnessed a variety of shows over the years. 

The content that is being produced has changed with time. 

The makers are now experimenting with new concepts. While some work, some fail to connect to the viewers.

Well, television shows and their popularity works on TRPs. 

These ratings play a huge role in the life of the show. 

There are so many shows that are running on small screens for a long time while some shows go off-air within a few months of its release. 

Apart from this, the channel often gives the makers of various shows an extension to revive the TRPs. 

Some television shows manage to get back into the game while some do not and as a result, they are pulled down. 

So, let's take a look at television shows that got an extension:

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Swarna Pandey to enter Zee TV’s Meet

1. Dharampatni

The Colors' show got an extension for three months recently. It stars Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav in the lead roles. 

2. Naagin 6

This is one of the shows that has been constantly in the news for getting an extension several times. The show's TRPs are on point and it seems the makers are in no plan to take the show off-air. 

3. Chashni 

The show stars Shristi Singh, Sai Ketan Rao and Amandeep Sidhu in the leads. The show which got an extension finally wrapped up on 28th May. 

4. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

The show which started a few months back starring Reen, Gashmeer and Karan in the leads is also getting an extension. 

Apart from the above shows, Zee TV's Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet also reportedly got an extension and it is still going on. The show is also set for a leap. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Breaking! Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey starrer Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Set catches Fire Because of an AC Blast

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 14:59

