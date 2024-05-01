Must Read: Top reasons why you should not miss watching Shrimad Ramayan on Sony TV!

MUMBAI : Sony TV launched the mythological show Shrimad Ramayan on January 1, 2024.

The birth of Shri Ram symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and serves as a beacon of light for humanity, inspiring millions with the ideals of virtue, duty, and devotion. Shrimad Ramayan is an ambitious television series that brings to life the timeless epic, the Ramayan, with a deep commitment to authenticity, cultural reverence and a contemporary sensibility.

Popular actors who have come on board for the show in the likes of Basant Bhatt who will play the role of Lakshman in the show, Nikitin Dheer being roped in to play the role of Raavan, Aarav Chowdharry plays King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan.

Known for his righteousness, wisdom, and devotion to duty – King Dashrath ruled the prosperous kingdom of Ayodhya, but he lacked a son to take his dynasty forward. However, through a yagna performed by King Dashrath and his wives, they were granted the boon of having sons, resulting in the birth of Lord Ram to Queen Kausalya, Bharat, who was born to Queen Kaikeyi, and the twins – Lakshman and Shatragun, who were born to Queen Sumitra.

Today we look at the top reasons to watch the show!

The visual effects of the show are intense and breathtaking! The graphics and the presentation of the show is nothing short of watching a film. Another big point is the narrative and storytelling. The story manages to keep you glued to the screens and it is crisp.

Each sequence has enough time and yet it is not stretchy, monotonous or boring. The dialogue writing is strong, something which everyone will be able to adapt to. Being a mythological show, understanding the language can be a challenge but the dialogues are made easy to understand which people of all age groups would love to watch.

The cinematography is grand. The look and feel of the show is opulent, larger than life and magnificent! A good part about Shrimad Ramayan is that the casting is extremely well done. Actors look like they are tailor made for the characters.

Do you have more inputs? Tell us what all do you love about Shrimad Ramayan in the comment section below!




