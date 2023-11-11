Must Read! Tunisha Sharma’s mother reacts to the Bombay HC verdict, “Shall continue fighting till…”

MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4.

Also Read-AWESOME! Sheezan Khan recalls his journey on Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul as the show completes 1 Year, shares some BTS pictures

Recently, the Bombay HC dismissed Sheezan’s plea of quashing the FIR against him. The late actress Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma has now reacted to the court’s verdict. She said, “We are happy with the Bombay High Court’s verdict. Justice has been done, let’s see further what happens. We shall continue fighting till Sheezan Khan is punished.”

Sheezan who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 opened up about losing his co-star and friend Tunisha Sharma. The former Alibaba actor opened up about how the days he spent in jail took an emotional and mental toll on him. Speaking of his family being dragged into the controversy, Sheezan told a news portal, “They received so much hatred for no fault of theirs. It was a very dark moment for me.”

Also Read-AWESOME! Sheezan Khan finally opens up on leaving Alibaba; says, “I never played Ali, I am Ali”

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-TimesNow