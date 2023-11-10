MUST READ! Uorfi Javed admits she is capitalizing her sexuality, reveals the moment she decided to monetise herself, says, ''I saw paparazzi culture after Bigg Boss and knew that this is my only chance to get fame or maybe to earn a decent amount of money

MUMBAI : There is no single day when Urofi Javed has not been in the headlines.

The actress is known for her bold and unique choice of outfits which she sports on a regular basis during her public outings.

THe stunning actress is one such diva who is extremely bold not just in her style but also in her thoughts.

She is extremely outspoken and knows how to deal with the tricky situations which she faces every day.

Well, the actress often receives flak from social media for her dressing sense.

This has never bothered her and she has kept her trend of wearing different types of clothes on.

In one of her recent interactions with a leading broadcast channel, Uorfi opened up on a lot of things.

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed opts out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for another big project

When she was asked if the career and her choices are contradicting feminism and pandering to the male gaze, she said, ''If people think like that, I would like to ask that a 6-month-old baby girl was recently raped, was she also pandering male gaze? I am not saying that a man is wrong. I am saying I am wrong. I admit, I am capitalising on my sexualisation. But it is not something new. Movies and directors have been doing this since ages. When they sexualise the women in the movies, still she faces the backlash while the directors and the producers make money. I wanted to take the charge, sexualise myself and make my own money.''

Further, when asked about the moment she decided to monetise herself and built a career for herself, she said, ''I have struggled a lot for 7 years when I came here in Mumbai. I ran away at the age of 17 along with my sisters. And ever since then I was wondering. I was not rebellious but I wanted to do something. I have been very bold ever since my childhood, especially when it comes to my clothes. My father was very conservative and abusive. Either I would have committed suicide or chose a new life for myself. So, I chose the latter.''

Uorfi also clarified that she was abused mentally and physically but not sexually.

Shedding light on how she went ahead to monetise her own sexuality, she said, ''I was working for TV shows at that time. It all started on social media. I was not getting enough money from TV shows to survive. So, I started doing things on social media by posting pictures and all. According to people, they were bold but according to me, I was just being myself. I used to design my own clothes at that time. I think it started in the need of money 4 to 5 years back.''

Revealing when people started noticing Uorfi, she said, ''It was after Bigg Boss OTT. I was eliminated in the first week. I saw paparazzi culture at that time. I saw this and knew that this is my only chance to get fame or maybe to earn a decent amount of money. I knew that sexualising myself in front of the camera can get me views.''

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: What! Uorfi Javed breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bad Taste’ comment, says “Bhaad mein jaaye..”