Must read! What has Neil Bhatt been up to since quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Read to find out

Well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been running on small screens for almost two and a half years and had taken a major leap, post which Neil, Ayesha and the majority of the cast had taken an exit from the show.
Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

Neil has been appreciated nationwide for his role and also his camaraderie with the show's leading ladies Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh became a huge hit. Neil and Aishwarya found love on the show as well. 

Well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been running on small screens for almost two and a half years and had taken a major leap, post which Neil, Ayesha, and the majority of the cast had taken an exit from the show.

Since the show has been off-air, fans have been curious to see what Neil had been up to.

Well, it turns out he has been on a much-deserved break with his wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, who has also wrapped up her shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

The two have been jet-setting around the world, and we have compiled some of the best posts here, check it out:

Neil’s travels and scenic views are giving us FOMO, but we are glad that the actor has taken out time to relax and reset. We can’t wait to have him back on screens.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 21:42

