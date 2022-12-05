Must Read! What’s common between Erica Fernandes and Mohsin Khan?

Read this article to know what all things and factors are common between Erica Fernandes and Mohsin Khan.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 15:58
Must Read! What’s common between Erica Fernandes and Mohsin Khan?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. 

Mohsin Khan is the heartthrob of the entertainment industry. The actor was last seen in the music video Teri Ada opposite Shivangi Joshi. He is ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. Mohsin started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins aired on Star Plus. He rose to fame with his portrayal of the character Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the favorite Jodi list. Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.

Erica Fernandes has made a name in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her characters like Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay respectively are still ruling the hearts of the audience.

Also read: Wow! Here’s a sneak peek of Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka’s luxurious paradise

Read this article to know what all things and factors are common between Erica Fernandes and Mohsin Khan.

They both are crazy travellers. They often update fans about their travel stories.  

 

 

 

They both are devoted to their family and friends. Check out how they enjoy their leisure time with their loved ones!

 

They both are absolute food lovers as well.

 

 

 

And also they have their YouTube channels as well through which they keep on updating their fans regarding their new update. However, Erica is more active on YouTube whereas Mohsin is not.

https://www.youtube.com/c/ericafernandes07

So, what’s your take on this?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakakr.com for more news and updates.

Also read: From Erica Fernandes to Mohsin Khan, these actors have not a part of any reality show

Erica Fernandes Mohsin Khan Prerna Basu Dr Sonakshi Bose Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kartik Goenka Kuch Rang Ke Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Ritesh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 15:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Maddam Sir: OMG! Karishma and Pushpa threaten the employer to give back the job to Dipti
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns.Earlier we have seen Karishma calls...
Hotness Alert! Shaheer Sheikh looks absolute dapper in these candid pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read ...
Get Well Soon! Urvashi Dholakia’s mother’s HOSPITALIZATION has kept her away from social media
MUMBAI:Urvashi Dholakia is the most popular and talented actress in the entertainment industry. She is currently the...
Too Hot to Handle! Avneet Kaur raises temperatures in these gorgeous, backless outfits.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read ...
Exclusive! I wouldn’t say comedy is not easy, it is actually very underestimated: Shivani Kothari on her entry in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir
MUMBAI: Shivani Kothari, who has stunned everyone with her role of Maya Xaviers in the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’ and Kavita in...
CONTROVERSY: Prakash Jha is DISGUSTED with actors working in India; here’s why!
MUMBAI: Prakash Jha is prepared to release the next season of Aashram, the crime drama series based on fake godmen and...
Recent Stories
nawaz
After 8 Visits, Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Now Walk Cannes Red Carpet As An Indian Representative
Latest Video