Must Read! What’s common between Erica Fernandes and Mohsin Khan?

Mohsin Khan is the heartthrob of the entertainment industry. The actor was last seen in the music video Teri Ada opposite Shivangi Joshi. He is ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. Mohsin started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins aired on Star Plus. He rose to fame with his portrayal of the character Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the favorite Jodi list. Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.

Erica Fernandes has made a name in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her characters like Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay respectively are still ruling the hearts of the audience.

Read this article to know what all things and factors are common between Erica Fernandes and Mohsin Khan.

They both are crazy travellers. They often update fans about their travel stories.

They both are devoted to their family and friends. Check out how they enjoy their leisure time with their loved ones!

They both are absolute food lovers as well.

And also they have their YouTube channels as well through which they keep on updating their fans regarding their new update. However, Erica is more active on YouTube whereas Mohsin is not.

https://www.youtube.com/c/ericafernandes07

