MUST READ! Will Niti Taylor and Hiten Tejwani be seen in another Show together after Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? This video could be the answer, check out

Niti Taylor, Hiten Tejwani and other cast members too seem to be taking it all in stride that the show will be wrapped up soon. They have posted pictures, stories about their love for each other, the show and the co-actors and today too, they shared a trending reel that has left us reeling.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 13:27
HITEN AND NITI, BALH2 POSTER

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Also read: HEART-WARMING! Niti Taylor shares some pictures with her Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 co-stars, check out

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. 

After a 20-year leap, the show was centered around Raghav and Prachi played by Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor. Audiences had quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well. 

But sadly, the news of the show going off-air has made the fans sad and rumors have been doing rounds that Nakuul and Disha are set to return for season 3 of the show.

Niti Taylor, Hiten Tejwani and other cast members too seem to be taking it all in stride that the show will be wrapped up soon. They have posted pictures, stories about their love for each other, the show and the co-actors and today too, they shared a trending reel that has left us reeling.

Check out!

They both run after the other in this reel trend and it''s an adorable and brave take on the show ending and their willingness to do another show together. Hiten's reply was all the fans needed and it must have made them happy. 

Hiten and Niti seem to have formed a great bond and are often seen together in videos and pictures.

In fact, we have often seen the entire BALH2 cast, enjoying meals together and the bond seems akin to that of a family. The audience will definitely miss this cast.

What do you think of this video and will you like to see Hiten and Niti once again in another show?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: WOW! Before Niti Taylor, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Randeep Rai romanced these television divas in his previous shows

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 TellyChakkar TV news Alefia Kapadia Sara Priya Ram Prachi Pihu Randeep Rai Hiten Tejwani Niti Taylor Pooja Banerjee TV Balaji
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 13:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Dangerous! Iblis wants Ali at any cost
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Enjoyed Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo? Check Out 5 Gripping Crime Dramas That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat!
MUMBAI : If you've been drawn into the captivating world of Dimple Kapadia's Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, then you're...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi affected by Manjiri's changed behaviour
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
MUST READ! Will Niti Taylor and Hiten Tejwani be seen in another Show together after Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? This video could be the answer, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world...
Pushpa Impossible: BIG Fight! Pushpa and Rashi get into a fight, Rashi wants to be born into a wealthy family
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Exclusive! Arjit Taneja opens up about his fears, his preparation, and why he was not a part of the show previously, saying “I had wanted to do it for a long time, the last time I was doing some show, then…”Read for Full Story!
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a...
Recent Stories
Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
Exciting! Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor collaborate for a new untitled film; movie to hit the screens this September
Latest Video
Related Stories
his preparation
Exclusive! Arjit Taneja opens up about his fears, his preparation, and why he was not a part of the show previously, saying “I had wanted to do it for a long time, the last time I was doing some show, then…”Read for Full Story!
plays the character of Arjun Bajwa
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Finally! Pravisht Mishra enters the show, plays the character of Arjun Bajwa
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundous Moufakir reveals about the time she signed the show and talks about her biggest fear
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Shocking! Check out the shocking response of Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she talks about working with Shalin Bhanot; reveals who she supports - Shiv Thakare or Archama Gautam
Shiv Thakare
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare has THIS to say about the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Read to Find Out
Akshay Dandeka
Exclusive! Akshay Dandeka and Santosh Shikhare roped in for Vajra Productions next starring Yukti Kapoor