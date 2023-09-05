MUST READ! Will Niti Taylor and Hiten Tejwani be seen in another Show together after Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? This video could be the answer, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world straight to our readers. We promise to keep our viewers entertained with the happenings around their favorite shows and TV stars.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

After a 20-year leap, the show was centered around Raghav and Prachi played by Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor. Audiences had quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.

But sadly, the news of the show going off-air has made the fans sad and rumors have been doing rounds that Nakuul and Disha are set to return for season 3 of the show.

Niti Taylor, Hiten Tejwani and other cast members too seem to be taking it all in stride that the show will be wrapped up soon. They have posted pictures, stories about their love for each other, the show and the co-actors and today too, they shared a trending reel that has left us reeling.

Check out!

They both run after the other in this reel trend and it''s an adorable and brave take on the show ending and their willingness to do another show together. Hiten's reply was all the fans needed and it must have made them happy.

Hiten and Niti seem to have formed a great bond and are often seen together in videos and pictures.

In fact, we have often seen the entire BALH2 cast, enjoying meals together and the bond seems akin to that of a family. The audience will definitely miss this cast.

What do you think of this video and will you like to see Hiten and Niti once again in another show?

Do let us know in the comments below!

