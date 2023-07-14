MUST WATCH! Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor aka Cheeni's throwback audition video is definitely not to be missed

We came across an audition video of Seerat and are left spellbound with her talent.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 13:11
definitely not to be missed

MUMBAI :Seerat Kapoor is currently seen playing the role of Cheeni in Star Plus' popular show Imlie season 2.

The actress has become a household name for her role Cheeni.

Cheeni's character is totally opposite that of Imlie.

Seerat is seen in a negative role and fans are loving how she is brilliantly portraying it.

Before entering the acting industry, she appeared in several modeling competitions and fashion shows.

ALSO READ:  Imlie: New Storm! Imlie and Atharva’s love story hit by another storm, Imlie and Kairi leave the house

She has also appeared in some television advertisements and print shoots.

Well, Seerat was always meant to be in front of the camera.

Take a look:

Seerat has got the perfect talent which makes her a diva.

No wonder fans are in awe of her performance in Imlie.

What do you think about Seerat's audition video? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Vishal Sharma to re-enter Star Plus’s show Imlie

 

Imlie serat kapoor Kunal Vohra Megha Chakraborty Gul Khan Star Plus Four Lions
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Comments

