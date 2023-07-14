MUST WATCH! Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor aka Cheeni's throwback audition video is definitely not to be missed

MUMBAI :Seerat Kapoor is currently seen playing the role of Cheeni in Star Plus' popular show Imlie season 2.

The actress has become a household name for her role Cheeni.

Cheeni's character is totally opposite that of Imlie.

Seerat is seen in a negative role and fans are loving how she is brilliantly portraying it.

Before entering the acting industry, she appeared in several modeling competitions and fashion shows.

She has also appeared in some television advertisements and print shoots.

Well, Seerat was always meant to be in front of the camera.

We came across an audition video of Seerat and are left spellbound with her talent.

Take a look:

Seerat has got the perfect talent which makes her a diva.

No wonder fans are in awe of her performance in Imlie.

