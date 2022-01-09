Must Watch! Kapil Sharma shares a hilarious video that shows Krushna Abhishek enjoying free massage in Australia

Krushna Abhishek accompanied Kapil Sharma to Australia for a live show and has confirmed to make a comeback with the third season of the show

MUMBAI: Rumors were spread that Krushna Abhishek is leaving The Kapil Sharma Show. However, putting the rumors to rest, Krushna Abhishek clarified that he is accompanying Kapil to Australia for a live show. Now Kapil shared a hilarious video where they are seen enjoying a massage session. However, what's interesting is that they added their daily dose of pun in this too.

Also Read: Shocking! Krushna Abhishek is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming season; this is what he said

In the video, the masseur informs Krushna that only the first fifteen minutes of the session is free of cost, and then they are charged. Krushna casually asks the masseur about how long they (Krushna and Kapil) have been taking the services, and she says that his fifteen minutes are over. Upon hearing this, both of them jump out of their recliners. This leaves everyone present there in splits.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Krushna Abhishek confirms his return to the show? Read to know more

Before taking off to Australia, Krushna Abhishek was spotted in the city with his wife Kashmera Shah. He was asked by the media about this news doing the rounds. To which, he clarified stating that he's clueless about how these 'rumours' started doing the rounds, but everything is fine between him and Kapil. Krushna said, "I love him and he loves me too. The Kapil Sharma Show is my show too, and I will be back soon."

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it is returning on September 10 with Srishty Rode as an interesting character.

Credit: Pinkvilla

Television Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Krushna Abhishek Australia Tour Comedy Nights with Kapil Comedy Circus Kashmera Shah TellyChakkar
About Author

