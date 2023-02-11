Must watch! Mom-to-be, Rubina Dilaik and Krishna Mukherjee’s heartwarming Karwa Chauth celebration grabbed everyone’s attention as screamed love

MUMBAI: On social media, TV actresses have excitedly shared their Karwa Chauth celebrations with fans. The well-known festive is observed on November 1st this year. TV celebrities have celebrated Karwa Chauth. Numerous actresses shared lovely pictures of their celebration on Instagram, expressing how excited they were to celebrate the occasion with their partners. Additionally, mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik and recently married Krishna Mukherjee have shared a sneak peek into their celebrations.

Rubina Dilaik is seen wearing a grey saree with pink piping and a black sequined border. The diva wore minimal makeup, letting her jewels shout for herself. When Rubina paired a large sitahar with a multilayered temple neckpiece and matching earrings, she looked like a queen.

She also wore more golden bangles and a sankha pola adorned with gold. In addition, her adorable baby bump grabbed the attention of the audience.

The moment Rubina and her husband connect via a video call is adorable. In addition to seeing Rubina cut a red velvet cake, we were able to observe how Abhinav drove her to watch the chaand.

Krishna Mukherjee celebrated her first-ever Karwa Chauth with her husband. Krishna is stunningly dressed in a red saree with blossoms embroidery around the edges. She paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse that matched. The diva wore kundan jewelry, which formed pearl drop earrings and a large maang teeka. Krishna forgot not flaunt her mangalsutra and chooda, and she look like a new Dhulhan.

Krishna decided on a subtle makeover that included crimson lipstick, rosy cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, a bindi, and a hairstyle studded with gajras. Chirag Batliwala, Krishna's husband, is seen looking smart in a white kurta pajama combo. Everything about them from Krishna bowing to the moon to taking the first sip of water of the day and breaking the fast while munching on a sweet from her husband's hand screamed love.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis