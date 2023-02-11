Must watch! Mom-to-be, Rubina Dilaik and Krishna Mukherjee’s heartwarming Karwa Chauth celebration grabbed everyone’s attention as screamed love

TV celebrities have celebrated Karwa Chauth. Numerous actresses shared lovely pictures of their celebration on Instagram, expressing how excited they were to celebrate the occasion with their partners.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 10:49
Rubina Dilaik and Krishna Mukherjee

MUMBAI: On social media, TV actresses have excitedly shared their Karwa Chauth celebrations with fans. The well-known festive is observed on November 1st this year. TV celebrities have celebrated Karwa Chauth. Numerous actresses shared lovely pictures of their celebration on Instagram, expressing how excited they were to celebrate the occasion with their partners. Additionally, mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik and recently married Krishna Mukherjee have shared a sneak peek into their celebrations.

(Also read: Karwa Chauth 2023: Gorgeous! From Shraddha Arya to Pankhuri Rode, Check out the stunning looks of these popular TV actresses)

Rubina Dilaik is seen wearing a grey saree with pink piping and a black sequined border. The diva wore minimal makeup, letting her jewels shout for herself. When Rubina paired a large sitahar with a multilayered temple neckpiece and matching earrings, she looked like a queen. 

She also wore more golden bangles and a sankha pola adorned with gold. In addition, her adorable baby bump grabbed the attention of the audience. 

The moment Rubina and her husband connect via a video call is adorable. In addition to seeing Rubina cut a red velvet cake, we were able to observe how Abhinav drove her to watch the chaand.

Krishna Mukherjee celebrated her first-ever Karwa Chauth with her husband. Krishna is stunningly dressed in a red saree with blossoms embroidery around the edges. She paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse that matched. The diva wore kundan jewelry, which formed pearl drop earrings and a large maang teeka. Krishna forgot not flaunt her mangalsutra and chooda, and she look like a new Dhulhan.

Krishna decided on a subtle makeover that included crimson lipstick, rosy cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, a bindi, and a hairstyle studded with gajras. Chirag Batliwala, Krishna's husband, is seen looking smart in a white kurta pajama combo.  Everything about them from Krishna bowing to the moon to taking the first sip of water of the day and breaking the fast while munching on a sweet from her husband's hand screamed love.

(Also read: Amazing! Karwa Chauth 2023: TV celebrities like Shraddha Arya, Rupali Ganguly, and many others embrace tradition, commence festivities with mehendi)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla Krishna Mukherjee TV shows Punjab Haryana Madhya Pradesh Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan Karwa chauth mehendi TV news TV actors TV stars TV actresses TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 10:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Really! Vandana all set to break her marriage with Vaibhav
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Saubhagyavati Bhava 2:Oh No! Siya to make an exit from Raghav’s life
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has come up with a sequel of the famous show Saubhagyavati Bhava. Speaking of its first season, the...
Must watch! Mom-to-be, Rubina Dilaik and Krishna Mukherjee’s heartwarming Karwa Chauth celebration grabbed everyone’s attention as screamed love
MUMBAI: On social media, TV actresses have excitedly shared their Karwa Chauth celebrations with fans. The well-known...
EXCLUSIVE! Manu Dabas to enter Star Plus' show Imlie
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all...
BIG TWIST! Imlie: Sonali digs out Imlie's truth; Agastya comes to Imlie's house
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie is witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story. We all know that...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Malti Devi to unleash new difficulties for Anupama
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
SRK
Wow! SRK waves at his fans from Mannat to celebrate his 58th Birthday at midnight
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manu Dabas
EXCLUSIVE! Manu Dabas to enter Star Plus' show Imlie
Soniya
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Soniya Bansal reveals the main reason why no one speaks to Aishwarya and Neil and talks about her eviction being unfair
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
SAD! Actors who will no more be seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after leap
Mannara
Wow! This click of Mannara Chopra with her mother at Priyanka Chopra's wedding is really beautiful and heartwarming, take a look
Mohit
Wow! Mohit Malik touches his wife Aditi Malik's feet during the Karwa Chauth ritual, take a look
Bigg Boss 17 house
Wow! Take a look at how beautifully Karva Chauth is being celebrated in the Bigg Boss 17 house