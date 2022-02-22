Must Watch! Shaheer Sheikh groves to Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Dhating Dhating’ with Kinshuk Vaidya from ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is gearing up for his next TV show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’ in which he plays a unique character, yet again. Woh To Hai Albelaa is a Rajan Shahi production. It also stars Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya. It is said that Hiba Nawab has been paired opposite Shaheer on the show.

Also Read:MUST WATCH: Shaheer Sheikh jokes about posing in an unironed shirt on the Red Carpet; shares video!

A couple of promos of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa starring Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya are already out. And now, Shaheer has shared a BTS video of a dance segment with Kinshuk on his Instagram handle. The two handsome boys are grooving to Shahid Kapoor starrer song Dhating Naach.

Shaheer will be seen in a new avatar with Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. He plays Krishna in the show. His personality is quite different and hence, people around him always wonder what's his work profile. It seems Krishna has a knack for photography. He seems quite attached to his mobile too.

Also Read:Much Awaited! Shaheer Sheikh and Nikki Tamboli to treat their fans with their upcoming project together

Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 with Erica Fernandes. Shaheer was recently honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for the Best Actor. He has a couple of music videos line up as well.

Credit: BollywoodLife



