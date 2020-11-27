Naagin 5: Veer and Jay to go against Markat to save Bani?

MUMBAI: Naagin 5 is all set to showcase some high-voltage drama. The supernatural series stars Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Sharad Malhotra (Veer), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay).

Bani's 'greatest enemy' is ready to harm her. She captures Bani in a magical cave, intending to take revenge from her, and take her life.

Now, the upcoming episodes will leave you shocked as a 'big truth' will get revealed. Jay will also reveal to Veer that his mother is the 'real Markat'. There's another twist.

Markat is not only Veer's mother but also Jay's mom. Bani will learn that Jay and Veer are brothers, sons of Markat who were planning to kill her in the Satyug. However, according to the latest promo, Jay and Veer, will 'go against' their mother Markat to save Bani.

It will so happen that Markat will attack Bani with a sword in the magical cave, and try to kill her. But as soon as Markat moves forward to complete her mission, Jay and Bani will come for Bani's rescue. They will stop Markat from harming Bani.

Have a look.

