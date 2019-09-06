Nach Baliye 9: Clad in a woman’s attire, Prince Narula shakes a leg with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ahmed Khan

MUMBAI: Dream Girl is one of the much-awaited films of this year. The romantic comedy drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. Backed by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl is all set to release on 13 September 2019. The trailer of the film has received a tremendous response since the time it was released and is being absolutely loved by fans across India for the unique storyline. This week, Ayushmann Khurrana will be gracing the sets of Nach Baliye 9 to promote his upcoming film.



In accordance with the theme of Ayushmann's film in which he will be seen cross - dressing, this week's theme of Nach Baliye 9 has been named as Ulta Pulta. It has already been revealed through various pictures and videos on social media that the male contestants will be dressed as women and the female contestants will be dressed as men this week. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's act will also depict something similar which is very much evident from their pictures circulating on social media. Recently, Prince shared some pictures on his Instagram handle himself which will definitely leave you in splits. Prince, who is dressed as a woman will be shaking a leg with Ayushmann and the show's judge Ahmed Khan too after his performance with Yuvika Chaudhary. By having a look at the pictures, it is pretty clear that their funny act has definitely left everyone in the audiences in splits.



Take a look below: