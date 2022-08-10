Nach Baliye Season 10 : Bosco Martis to judge the upcoming season?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon as the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Bosco Martis has been approached to be the judge on the upcoming season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 19:58
NACH BALIYE SEASON 10

MUMBAI:   Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.

( ALSO READ - Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans

As per sources, Bosco Martis has been approached to be the judge on the upcoming season.

If things work out then this would be the first reality show that Bosco would be part off.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach many celebrities for the same.

Well, the show is expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to know about the couples participating this season.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Wow! Nach Baliye 10: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa to be contestants?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TellyChakkar Television Nach Baliye 10 Karisma Kapoor Salman Khan Rupali Ganguly Terence Lewis Vaibhavi Merchant TejRan Ankita Lokande – Vicky Jain Sambhavna Seth -Avinash Dwivedi Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Gaurav Khanna Akansha Chamola Khanna Remo D'souza Avika Gor Milind Chandwani Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar Farah Khan Farhan Akhtar Sreejita De Michael Blohm-Pape Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shanawaz Sheikh Bosco Martis
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 19:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Bosco Martis to judge the upcoming season?
MUMBAI:   Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan has an amazing reply to Twitter team as he asks for his blue tick back
MUMBAI: The shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with his...
Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Romil K Sharma roped in for web series Purani Haveli ka Rahasya
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world...
“You are the 'Charlie Chaplin of Dance” says Judge Terence Lewis to Aniket Chauhan in the Mega Auditions of India’s Best Dancer Season 3
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer – Season 3 has already found...
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Roopa Divetia all set to enter Sindoor Ki Keemat for Dangal TV
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.As you know, there are a lot of...
Bhagya Lakshmi’ s Rohit Suchanti turns designer for his new abode in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan has an amazing reply to Twitter team as he asks for his blue tick back
Latest Video
Related Stories
Charlie Chaplin of Dance
“You are the 'Charlie Chaplin of Dance” says Judge Terence Lewis to Aniket Chauhan in the Mega Auditions of India’s Best Dancer Season 3
Bhagya Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi’ s Rohit Suchanti turns designer for his new abode in Mumbai
Kathaa Ankahee
Sony Entertainment Television's Kathaa Ankahee hits a century!
Lock Up Season 2
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi to be part of the show?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Divya-Drishti actress Nyrraa Banerji to participate in the show ?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Rapper Dino James to participate in the show would be the highest paid contestant?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Rapper Dino James to participate in the show would be the highest paid contestant?