Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana to participate in the show?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon as the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana have been approached to be part of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 20:50
MUMBAI :Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.
The last season was successful as it came with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.
Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

 ALSO READ - Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans
Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.
If things work out then they would come on board and be a part of this show.
This would be their first reality show on television.
The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach many celebrities for the same.
Well, the show is expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to know about the couples participating this season.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
ALSO READ -  Wow! Nach Baliye 10: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa to be contestants?

 

 


    

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

