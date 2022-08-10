Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Bharti Singh to host the upcoming season?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon as the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Bharti Singh might host the upcoming season of the show though there is no confirmation on the same but the talks are on between her and the makers of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 18:07
MUMBAI : Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.
Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.

Last year the show was hosted by Manish Paul and he made the show super entertaining
 
Well, there is no doubt that Bharti Singh too will be the perfect choice to host the show as she is quite entertaining.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

