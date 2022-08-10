Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Farah Khan to judge the upcoming season?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon as the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, ace choreographer Farah Khan might be judging the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Farah Khan to judge the upcoming season

MUMBAI :  Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom, they showcase their dancing skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

The show was a success and audience loved its contestants.

This time too, fans are excepting that the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show.

ALSO READ -  Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans

Farah had judged Season 4 along with Karisma Kapoor and Arjun Rampal. There might be a possibility that she may come on board for this season too.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach celebrities for the show.

Well, the show has been expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to see who the couple of this season would be.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -  Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to be part of the show?

 

 

 

 

Latest Video

