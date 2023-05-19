Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee to participate in the show?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon since the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee have been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 20:35
1

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came up with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.

(ALSO READ :Wow! Nach Baliye 10: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa to be contestants?

As per sources, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee have been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

If things work out then they would come on board, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But the fans would love to see them together on screen again.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach many more celebrities for the same.

Well, the show is expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to know about the couples participating this season.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans

 


 

TellyChakkar Television Nach Baliye 10 Karisma Kapoor Salman Khan Rupali Ganguly Terence Lewis Vaibhavi Merchant TejRan Ankita Lokande – Vicky Jain Sambhavna Seth -Avinash Dwivedi Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Gaurav Khanna Akansha Chamola Khanna Remo D'souza Avika Gor Milind Chandwani Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar Farah Khan Farhan Akhtar Sreejita De Michael Blohm-Pape Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shanawaz Sheikh Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla Tina Philip Nikhil Sharma Mahesh Shetty Anisha Kapoor Sanjeev Sethi Lata Sabharwal Prateik Babbar Priya Banerjee
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 20:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Shocking Twist! Angad wants to get Seerat and Garry married, Sahiba is left stunned!
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! “What I do is sing songs and cry, that’s my way of letting my emotions out”, Debattama Saha opens up about heartbreaks, how she deals with them, and more!
MUMBAI:Debattama Saha is a well-known actress in the world of the entertainment business.She has worked in both Bengali...
Pandya Store: Shocking Drama! Aarushi confronts her mother over Dhara being her step-sister!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Upcoming Major Twist! Garry and Seerat to get married, Sahiba against Angad’s decision
MUMBAI:   Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
India’s Got Talent! Wow! The show is back with it tenth season and the auditions have began
MUMBAI:India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent...
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Recent Stories
Prit
Exclusive! Jersey actor Prit Kamani says, “The films that you do should feel relatable”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! “What I do is sing songs and cry, that’s my way of letting my emotions out”, Debattama Saha opens up about heartbreak
Exclusive! “What I do is sing songs and cry, that’s my way of letting my emotions out”, Debattama Saha opens up about heartbreaks, how she deals with them, and more!
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni
Confirmed! This is when Fahmaan Khan's Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni will air its last episode! Details Inside!
Exclusive! Anita Raj aka Bua Dadi to exit Saavi Ki Savaari for THIS project?
Exclusive! Anita Raj aka Bua Dadi to exit Saavi Ki Savaari for THIS project?
Katha Ankahee
MUST READ! Netizens praise Katha Ankahee for shedding light on This issue, check out
Aww! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Kashvi aka Shagun Sharma writes an emotional note for Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, and wishes the
Aww! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Kashvi aka Shagun Sharma writes an emotional note for Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, and wishes them luck as they quit the show! Full Story Inside!
experiences feeding
Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya open up about their love for animals; share their experiences feeding strays on the sets