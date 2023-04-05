Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to grace the show?

MUMBAI : Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.

As per sources, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been approached for the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there is no doubt that the two will be a treat to watch on the show since Bigg Boss they haven’t been seen together.

If things work out, they will come on board.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach many celebrities for the same.

Well, the show is expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to know about the couples participating this season.

