Natasa Stankovic sets the internet on fire with her STUNNING pictures; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses, Natasa Stankovic has been wooing the fans with her hot and stylish clicks. She has yet again shared a couple of stunning pictures and set the internet on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bollywood actress uploaded two pictures of herself. In the same, the actress can be seen clad in a pair of basic white pants which she teamed up with a trendy blue crop top. To accessorize her look, Natasa wore white heals and carried a sling bag. She kept her hair open and dramatically posed for the lens. The look is simple yet stylish.

ALSO READ: Natasa Stankovic’s fans go aww as she talks about ‘my everything’; watch video of Hardik and Agastya

Natasa Stankovic is pretty active on social media. In addition to sharing her stylish pictures, she often posts her workout and dance videos that give major fitness goals to her fans and followers. Recently, she was seen grooving to Cardi B’s song ‘Up’. The cherry on the cake was the background. She was seen dancing in the lap of nature.

On the work front, Natasa Stankovic is a well-known film and television actress. She has appeared in films like The Zero, 7 Hours to Go, and Satyagraha. She has also tried her hands in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. The actress is immensely popular for her dancing skills.

On the personal front, the actress is married to famous cricketer Hardik Pandya. The duo is one of the most popular couples. After getting engaged on 1 January 2020, the couple got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. The two welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Natasa Stankovic and son Agasyta beat the heat in swimming pool; SEE PICTURE