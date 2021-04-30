Neha Kakkar JOKES about putting on weight; SEE POST

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular and stylish singers. The Indian Idol 12 judge has made some really stylish appearances on the singing reality show. The singer, however, has been dealing with some lockdown weight which she has been trying to shed.

In her new post on Instagram, the singer shared her photos in a pretty floral suit. Interestingly, she credited her mother-in-law for the beautiful jewels she is sporting in the photos. She also joked that this look is from the time she used to be thin. She captioned the photo album as, "Jab Main Patli Hua Karti Thi, Few Months back! #WhenIUsedToBeThin."

Take a look.



Recently, Neha had shared a video on her social media account where she is seen doing pushups against her car and running in the open basement of their building.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar shares pictures of her honeymoon bedroom; check out

She had shared, "Time to lose those Kilos that I’ve put on During Lockdown! Let’s see if I’m able to." Rohanpreet encouraged her and wrote, "Come Onnnn!!!! You can do it My Girl...You know na? “Nothing is Impossible for YOU” My Queen."

Now that the shoots have been stalled, Neha Kakkar is making the most of her time at home with husband Rohanpreet. She likes to share snippets of her lockdown activities and keep her fans entertained.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakar and Rohanpreet Singh dancing in their SANGEET CEREMONY is the HOTTEST thing on the internet today

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA