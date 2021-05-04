Neha Kakkar shares throwback childhood pictures with Tony Kakkar, says '' ‘How Small, Little I Was When I Started Singing’

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12 judge and singer Neha Kakkar took us down memory lane as she dropped a picture from her childhood. Neha in her latest Instagram post gave a glimpse of her and her brother Tony Kakkar, probably singing at a jagratra. The two were accompanied by their parents. The motto behind Neha dropping this pic is to show us that the sibling duo took up singing at a very early age in their life. Both were seen holding a mic in their hands.

She termed this phase of their life as a struggling phase, she wrote in her caption, “You can clearly see here How Small/ Little I was when I started singing! And Not just Me, You can see @tonykakkar Bhaiyu too here, sitting ahead of Maa! And Papa sitting next to them They say these days na the “Struggle is Real” well in our case It Actually is Real! We Kakkar’s are a Proud Family!” Continuing further she also thanked a man who had clicked this picture.

In the next picture, she was seen with an old man who clicked this adorable picture and handed it over to her. Her caption further read, “Btw.. when you swipe right, you’ll see the current picture of mine with a Beautiful Man, He’s the one who handed us over this Most Beautiful Picture of my life. Thank You Sir Aapne Yeh Most Precious Picture Humein deke Mujhe Aur Bhi Zyada Mehnat Karne Ki Shakti De Di!! Jai Mata Di!! #NehaKakkar”

Take a look at the picture below-

This post of Neha received adorable comments from Sakshi Singh Dhoni, Vishal Dadlani, Rohanpreet Singh, Urvashi Dholakia, Urvashi Rautela and of course her fans.

