TV celebrities come together to pray for Aniruddh Dave's speedy recovery

We have seen how so many television actors have been tested positive for Covid in the past few weeks.

While some have recovered and resumed the work, some are under home quarantine and are healing.

Among many of them, popular TV actor Aniruddh Dave too has been tested Covid positive.

Aniruddh Dave was in a critical condition a few days back and in ICU after his health worsened.

The actor is admitted to a hospital in Bhopal. Anirudh Dave's wife Shubhi Ahuja rushed to be with her husband during this testing time. She had to leave her 2-month old baby boy Anishq in Mumbai which was quite tough for her.

Many TV actors and Aniruddh Dave's friends took to social media to pray for his speedy recovery.

And now, TellyChakkar has learnt that a virtual meeting was organised which was attended by many TV actors who prayed for Aniruddh's well-being.

Popular TV stars Nia Sharma and Ronit Bose Roy were a few of them who attended this meeting and prayed for their dear friend.

As per the latest news which is doing the rounds of social media, Aniruddh Dave's condition is stable now and he is recovering which gives us a sigh of relief.

Here's wishing Aniruddh a speedy recovery!

