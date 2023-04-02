Neha Prajapati denotes These Bhagya Lakshmi co-stars as ‘Rahu and Ketu’, read to know more

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of keeping our readers entertained with some chatpata stories from Telly town. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

Now, we recently came across a post close to Bhagya Lakshmi.

Neha Prajapati has now found two interesting nicknames or her co-stars from the show! She addresses Mansi Bhanushali and Munira Kudarati as ‘Rahu and Ketu’ and we keep wondering why!

So, what do you think of this unique name?

What did you think of their bond?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Lakshmi’s plan succeeds and Balwinder has to marry Kamli. Later Rishi wants to be a friend to Lakshmi, knowing he couldn’t be a good life partner to her.

Shalu and Bani are happy seeing the two together and later, Rishi takes Lakshmi’s luggage and keeps it in his car. This shocks Malishka and she muses that she can’t work any harder to get Lakshmi out of Rishi’s life.

On the other hand, Ayush is elated on Lakshmi’s return and that the wedding didn’t happen. On the other hand, Malishka is frustrated with everything and lashes out.

