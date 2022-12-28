Neha Prajapati missed This beauty on the sets of Dharampatnii

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

Similarly, now we came across some BTS videos from the sets of Dharampatnii. We can see the team having a fun time between scenes. The stars of the show often get together for some masti-time between shots.

Neha Prajapati is dressed for her part and Aditi Shetty is seen with her in this video.

Looks like the girls met after some time!

Check it out!

We can see how the two beauties embrace and flaunt their friendship!

We are so happy to see the stars of Dharampatnii get along so well behind the scenes on the show.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Keerti confesses her love for Ravi and asks him if he will love her all his life. Ravi too reciprocates her feelings and tells her that he will give her whatever she wishes.

On the other hand, Kavya is in love with Ravi too and tells Amaira about how upset she is that Ravi is with Keerti. Further, the DCP comes to Pratiksha’s wedding with Malhar.

