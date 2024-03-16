Neil Bhatt breaks silence on if he is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Neil has been appreciated nationwide for his role and also his camaraderie with the show's leading ladies Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh became a huge hit. Neil and Aishwarya found love on the show as well.

The actor quit the show post the leap and then participated in the number on reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with his wife Aishwarya Sharma.

He was one of the most sorted contestants with so much patience and grace. He played the game with dignity.

ALSO READ:KYA BAAT HAI! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leads Neil Bhatt and Shakti Arora have THIS major SIMILARITY and it is simply beautiful

But unfortunately, his journey came to an end as he was eliminated from the show owing to less votes.

Post that the actor has been flooded with offers and he is taking his time to choose the right project.

Recently, while interacting with the media he was asked if he was offered the show "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14" to which the actor said " I wouldn't want to talk about it as offers come and go and until anything is not sure I won't speak about it doing Bigg Boss is not less than a Khatro show and I am a Khiladi in life"

Well, the fans would love to see Neil in the show as he could be apt for the show and would ace all the stunts.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt on wife Aishwarya Sharma getting injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: I became very protective of her, told her to take care and make sure she doesn't have any permanent injuries