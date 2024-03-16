Neil Bhatt breaks silence on if he is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14

Neil Bhatt is one of the most loved actors of television and he is best known for his performance in the serial series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Now while interacting with the media he spoke about being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 18:55
Neil

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Neil has been appreciated nationwide for his role and also his camaraderie with the show's leading ladies Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh became a huge hit. Neil and Aishwarya found love on the show as well.

The actor quit the show post the leap and then participated in the number on reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with his wife Aishwarya Sharma.

He was one of the most sorted contestants with so much patience and grace. He played the game with dignity.

ALSO READ:KYA BAAT HAI! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leads Neil Bhatt and Shakti Arora have THIS major SIMILARITY and it is simply beautiful

But unfortunately, his journey came to an end as he was eliminated from the show owing to less votes.

Post that the actor has been flooded with offers and he is taking his time to choose the right project.

Recently, while interacting with the media he was asked if he was offered the show "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14" to which the actor said " I wouldn't want to talk about it as offers come and go and until anything is not sure I won't speak about it doing Bigg Boss is not less than a Khatro show and I am a Khiladi in life"  

Well, the fans would love to see Neil in the show as he could be apt for the show and would ace all the stunts.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt on wife Aishwarya Sharma getting injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: I became very protective of her, told her to take care and make sure she doesn't have any permanent injuries

GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sai Virat Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Sairat Bigg Boss Season 17 Bigg Boss Reality show Colors Salman Khan Endemol TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 18:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Crew Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon reveals how women-centric movies have taken a step further with this one
MUMBAI: Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' has been getting a lot of attention from the audience in a positive...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Emraan Hashmi hints at Awarapan 2 as his upcoming action movie?
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame...
Yodha weekend box office predictions: Looks like Siddharth Malhotra' flight to touch new heights
MUMBAI: Movie Yodha is the current talk of the town, the movie was the subject of the conversation ever in the posters...
Bastar The Naxal Story weekend box office prediction: Adah Sharma starrer to struggle to get footfalls
MUMBAI: Movie Bastar The Naxal Story has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement video was...
Neil Bhatt breaks silence on if he is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum...
Recent Stories
Amazing
Crew Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon reveals how women-centric movies have taken a step further with this one
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant to get arrested? Adil Khan Durrani alleges multiple FIRs against her
Rahul
Rahul Vaidya talks about Elvish Yadav and Maxtern fights that went viral on social media
Dabangii
Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi completes 100 episodes!
Devtosh Mukherjee
Casting Director Devtosh Mukherjee talks about his journey in the TV industry - EXCLUSIVE
Tia Kar
Tia Kar’s cryptic post: ‘It has nothing to do with my ex-husband Karan Sharma’
Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss 17 contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s latest reel proves that they are SKILLED ARTISTS