Neil Bhatt reacts to 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' surging TRPs following Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's entry

Now, the show is led by Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh. Its focus entirely focuses on the tale of Ishaan, Savi, and Reeva. The show is currently in its second generation, and it was also the top-ranked program on the TRP ratings for a few weeks. People adored the second season.
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin began in 2020 from then it started captivating hearts while becoming one of the best television shows. The show's TRPs have always been decent since its start. On the TRP charts, it has been fiercely competing with Anupamaa, the #1 TV show.

People eagerly await any interviews or social media updates from Neil and Ayesha. Recently, Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma were photographed together at an event where he discussed the upcoming Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which stars Shakti and Bhavika.

They've been busy, he told the photographers, adding that he hasn't watched the episode. He mentioned how pleased he is that the show is doing so well and expressed his hope that it would continue to be successful for many more years. Neil and Aishwarya both agreed on this.

On the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil and Aishwarya first met and quickly fell in love. In 2021, they were married as well.

In the most recent Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode, Mukul's mom is shown walking inside the Bhosale home. He is an unsettling individual who has previously harassed his niece Anvi. He is looking for a chance to be physically closer to her since he still desires that.

It has been noticed by Savi, who even discussed it with Ishaan. It will be intriguing to watch how they both support Anvi, though.

Also read: Wow: Check out Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s reels that are too cute to handle!

