Netizens praise Barrister Babu; "Anidita Against Molestation" trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Barrister Babu is currently one of the most popular television shows. It narrates the story of child bride Bondita Das who is married off to Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary and how he fights society to get her educated and make her a barrister. Set in the pre-independence era in Bengal, Anirudh Roy Choudhary, a 22-year-old barrister returns to India from London to wipe out customs and disbelieves from the society, which prevents the progress of women.

The television show features child actor Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra. The show has received good response from the audiences and after yesterday's episode, fans have started trending "Anidita Against Molestation" on Twitter, as the plot showed the two leads raising their voice against Thakur.

Colors TV show Barrister Babu portrays the social evil of child marriage and inequality against women and even though the show is set in the early 19th century, it addresses social issues that are very much happening today as well. One of Barrister Babu's recent episodes showed Anirudh Roy Chaudhary, portrayed by Pravisht Mishra, teaching his young wife Bondita, played by Aurra, the difference between a good touch and a bad touch. Yesterday's episode showed Thakur pretending to be Anirudh and entering Bondita's room and touching her inappropriately. The young bride screamed which then prompted Anirudh to come out of the washroom and drag Thakur out of the room. Bondita further explained to everybody that his touch was bad and began sobbing. While Thakur tried to prove himself innocent, Anirudh slapped him and told him that a girl understands the touch of a man and he believes Bondita too. He then asked his young wife to punish him as well. She then stood on a stool and slapped Thakur.

This scene from Barrister Babu's latest episode garnered a lot of attention and fans of the social drama show started tweeting in support of the lead characters Anirudh and Bondita. The trend named "Anidita Against Molestation" had a lot of tweets wherein people praised the show for shedding light on important topics like "good touch" and "bad touch".

Check out some of the netizens’ comments here:

A huge thanks toBarristerbabu whole team for highlighting a sensitive issue like molestation which is still happening in our society & everychild should understand about good & bad touch so that they can protect themselves from bad intention of any people. #BarristerBabu pic.twitter.com/cYurUQ6vkY — Shinning star(@manju_3468) February 23, 2021

He told she will not remain silent, she will fight against the injustice done to her , her biggest support system is this man, ARC u r a gem mann

The anger in his voice totally justified the situation

Hands down to Pravi and the vc modulation of aurru #BarristerBabu pic.twitter.com/4gmhOPoBun — Shinning star (@manju_3468) February 22, 2021

Thanks a lot Radhika baby for helping me out with the subs. Without you, I wouldn't have been able to do this@hues_happy — Mona (@flunkyIdjit) February 22, 2021

That was an era before independence and people needed ARC..

This is an era after independence and people still needs ARC#BarristerBabu

ANIDITA AGAINST MOLESTATION — Shahnama (@Shahnama8) February 22, 2021

In short Pravisht was phenomenal Aurra made us speechless and the entire team, director, producers and creatives did a fabulous job! KUDOS to all for highlighting this issue in such a remarkable way

ANIDITA AGAINST MOLESTATION — barrister babu(@baristerbabufp) February 22, 2021

#BarristerBabu Yesterday's episode was fantastic.I don't have enough words to say about it.We got see the transition of chulbuli si bondita to A powerful woman..The lines were so powerful.I can't express this. Such an amazing Episode... — Avani S (@AvaniS12) February 23, 2021

Exactly our #BarristerBabu is back on track just how it used to be during it's initial episodes.Hope trp aunties give us good trp this time.Because they love giving trp's to those boring shows Aurra & Pravi were fabulous yesterday. —(@Annudha) February 23, 2021

