News

Netizens praise Barrister Babu; "Anidita Against Molestation" trends on Twitter

A scene from Barrister Babu's latest episode has garnered a lot of attention. Read to know more about the same.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Feb 2021 12:47 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Barrister Babu is currently one of the most popular television shows. It narrates the story of child bride Bondita Das who is married off to Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary and how he fights society to get her educated and make her a barrister. Set in the pre-independence era in Bengal, Anirudh Roy Choudhary, a 22-year-old barrister returns to India from London to wipe out customs and disbelieves from the society, which prevents the progress of women.

The television show features child actor Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra. The show has received good response from the audiences and after yesterday's episode, fans have started trending "Anidita Against Molestation" on Twitter, as the plot showed the two leads raising their voice against Thakur.  

ALSO READ: Rachna Mistry’s entry in Barrister Babu to bring a major twist in Anirudh and Bondita’s life

Colors TV show Barrister Babu portrays the social evil of child marriage and inequality against women and even though the show is set in the early 19th century, it addresses social issues that are very much happening today as well. One of Barrister Babu's recent episodes showed Anirudh Roy Chaudhary, portrayed by Pravisht Mishra, teaching his young wife Bondita, played by Aurra, the difference between a good touch and a bad touch. Yesterday's episode showed Thakur pretending to be Anirudh and entering Bondita's room and touching her inappropriately. The young bride screamed which then prompted Anirudh to come out of the washroom and drag Thakur out of the room. Bondita further explained to everybody that his touch was bad and began sobbing. While Thakur tried to prove himself innocent, Anirudh slapped him and told him that a girl understands the touch of a man and he believes Bondita too. He then asked his young wife to punish him as well. She then stood on a stool and slapped Thakur.

This scene from Barrister Babu's latest episode garnered a lot of attention and fans of the social drama show started tweeting in support of the lead characters Anirudh and Bondita. The trend named "Anidita Against Molestation" had a lot of tweets wherein people praised the show for shedding light on important topics like "good touch" and "bad touch".

Check out some of the netizens’ comments here:

 

 

Keep reading this space for more updates.  

ALSO READ: Fans do not HATE Sampoorna from Barrister Babu: Pallavi Mukherjee

CREDIT: REPUBLICWORLD

Tags Barrister Babu Anidita Against Molestation Twitter Bondita Das Anirudh Roy Choudhary Pravisht Mishra Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See