NETIZENS REACT! Aarohi's cold behaviour towards Abhimanyu is UNACCEPTABLE, Fans want Abhimanyu to recover completely in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda learning about his neurological condition. Abhi is informed that he won't be able to perform surgeries henceforth. It is a major heartbreaker for everyone. Abhimanyu has been the pride of Birla Hospital and to see him lose his dream, left fans upset but they are eager to know how the track unfolds. Harshad's acting chops yet again won hearts. Akshara learns about Abhimanyu's condition. She along with others had been in dark about Abhi's condition. Akshara learns about it from Anand. Abhi's behavioural changes had been noticed by Akshara and hence, she wanted to learn about the same.

Abhimanyu meeting with an accident. He would be on his way to the audition venue. Abhi learns that there is a bomb and would rush off to warn and protect Akshara. And on his way there, Abhimanyu will meet with an accident. His car will collide with Aarohi's car. Aarohi, who had been kicked out of the Birla Hospital for her negligence and mistake will see Abhimanyu but her ill feelings will get the best of her momentarily. Aarohi will eventually save Abhimanyu. It is being said that she'll do so in order to get entry into the Birla Hospital again.

