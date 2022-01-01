NEW YEAR'S EVE! Your favourite stars of Colors' SHARE their New Years' Plan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Telly world.

Also read: Year Ender Special: Checkout the celebrity GOSSIPS that circulated in 2021!

Every new year comes with excitement, here's how your favourite stars are all set to celebrate it.

Samridh Bawa plays the character of Jigar in COLORS’ Balika Vadhu

“This year, I plan on catching up with a few friends and having a 'me' time. However, I will avoid crowded places at all costs as a precaution and hope that everyone maintains social distancing and avoid gathering at large numbers. To all our viewers, may you have a lovely New Year!”

Aakash Ahuja essays the role of Purab in COLORS’ Thapki Pyar Ki

“I will have a small celebration with a close group of friends keeping in check all the necessary precautions. I hope everyone has a safe and healthy festive season this year. Wishing all of you a very happy and prosperous New Year!”

Priyal Mahajan plays the role of Purvi in COLORS’ Molkki

"On New Year's Eve, I and my elder brother will be travelling back to Delhi to celebrate the occasion with our family. I wish everyone a Happy New Year! As far as my new year resolution is concerned, I aspire to work even harder and keep shooting, as I really love my job. I hope that the coming year brings prosperity for all of us and may we overcome this pandemic very soon."

Karan Suchak plays the role of Anurag in COLORS’ Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani

“December really has a lovely festive mood. Keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind, I have no major travel plans as such. I would prefer to go for a day trip somewhere around Mumbai just to get some fresh air. The idea is to completely detoxify me and get rejuvenated for the new year. The only resolution I believe in is to chase your dreams and always remember from where you began your journey. I plan to follow this resolution in the coming year as well. Wishing everyone a healthy wealthy Happy New Year!”

Tanya Sharma plays the character of Reema in COLORS’ Sasural Simar Ka 2

"For the past 10-15 years, I have been having New Year's lunch with my best friends from school, which is exactly what I’m going to do this time as well. All of us have gone through a tough time in the past two years, and I hope we all come out of this stronger. I request our viewers to stay safe as the pandemic is not over yet. Wishing everyone a happy new year!”

Ishita Dutta portrays the character of Kajol in COLORS’ Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani

“I’m not much of a party person; and given the current situation, I don’t think it would be wise to mingle around and I will have a close-knit celebration with family. I always make resolutions for the new year and end up breaking them! All jokes aside, I really want to raise my fitness bar even higher in the coming year by cutting down all of my unhealthy habits. On that note, I wish everyone a healthy and a happy new year!”

Jayati Bhatia essays the role of Gitanjali Devi in COLORS’ Sasural Simar Ka 2

“I am planning to spend New Year's Eve with my family. I’m hoping to keep my promise to the fans of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ of bringing non-stop entertainment to them the next year as well. Given how much I like to work on auspicious days, I’m looking forward to working on the first day of next year. This Covid made us realise the importance of Family and I urge each one of you to take care of your elders of your family & listen to their words carefully. I wish the coming year brings prosperity and happiness for all of us and request everyone to stay safe and avoid public gatherings.”

Also read: YEAR ENDER! Abruptly ended TV shows that deserve a SEQUEL

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com