Newbie actress Palak Tiwari was seen drooling over mother Shweta Tiwari's recent ethnic look by calling her a 'Queen'

MUMBAI: It was just two days ago that Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s actress Shweta Tiwari was accused by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, for not letting him meet his son Reyansh Kohli on his birthday.

Now, the actress posted a picture of her going all ethnic. Shweta was seen in an ash blue kurta with white embroidery over it, paired with white palazzo styling her look with big jhumkas. She posted two-three pictures of it, which garnered praises from her daughter Palak Tiwari.

While Shweta tagged the team who helped her achieve this look, Palak commenting over her mommy’s pictures posted emojis with heart-shaped eyes and crowns in her comment section.

Also praising the actress was actress Sara Khan, she wrote in her comment, “Prettiest”, followed by emojis with heart-shaped eyes.

This mother-daughter duo often shares some candid moments from their lives and also grab attention by their comments on it.

Palak marked her acting debut with the film Rosie, which is backed by Vivek Oberoi.

Shweta's estranged husband, taking to his social media account, shared of the actress not allowing him to meet his son. His post read, “Kam se kam aaj uske birthday pe toh milaana chahiye tha. Mere birthday pe nahin milaya, Diwali ke din nahin milaya. Hey Rabba tu hee maalik! (At least, today, you should have let me meet him. On my birthday, you didn't let us meet, on Diwali, you didn't let us meet)”.

