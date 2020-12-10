Newlyweds Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor's speculated honeymoon pic sets major TWINNING goals

MUMBAI: Newly married couple Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor are currently on a holiday post their marriage. The couple looks beautiful together in the frame shared by Shaheer on his Instagram account.

Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are seen twinning in olive green jackets paired with denim, and the mesmerising backdrop makes the picture extremely beautiful. He captioned this post as, "Thoda sabz, thoda aasmaan aur teri muskurahat.. #ikigai.".

Shaheer and Ruchikaa had a court marriage on 27th November 2020 and Ekta Kapoor was shocked to learn this news.

Ruchikaa had shared her picture with Shaheer on Instagram and wrote, "Off on an adventure called Forever ... #HappilyEverAfter #ForeverPerson #Ikigai #theGirlwithcurls #MadMeNow.".

Expressing her astonishment, Ekta commented on Ruchikaa's picture by asking, "Wat????? When did u get married ????".

Later, Ekta shared an image of Shaheer and Ruchikaa and captioned the image as, "Begum ruchikaaaaa kapoor sheikh! @ruchikaakapoor @shaheernsheikh !!!!! Happie married lifeeee !!!! I loveeeeee u guys !!!.".

Talking about Ruchikaa, she is the head of Ekta Kapoor's film division.

Credit: Bombay Times