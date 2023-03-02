Niti Taylor gives a peek at the first look of her and Ranndeep Rai as Prachi and Raghav on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2!

Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai are all set to step in to play the leads to take the legacy of the show forward.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 16:11
Niti Taylor gives a sneak at the first look of her and Ranndeep Rai as Prachi and Raghav on Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2!

MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been a breath of fresh air and has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers fell in love with the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

ALSO READ:  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shubhaavi Choksey aka Nandini Kapoor to pass away before the leap

The show is taking a generation leap and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar both have confirmed their exits from the show and have said that they will wrap their schedules.

Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai are all set to step in to play the leads to take the legacy of the show forward.

Niti is set to play the role of Prachi Kapoor and Ranndeep will play the role of Raghav. Niti is quite active on social media and often takes to social media sites to share new updates about her personal and professional life as well. She took to Instagram to share a first look of her and Randeep on the sets together. Check it out: 

Meanwhile, on the show, Actress Shubhaavi Choksey’s character Nandini Kapoor, who essays the main antagonist in the show, will not be seen in the show post the leap. She was earlier set to stay even after the leap but a sudden change in plans will see her character die in the show.

Thus, Ram, Priya, and Nandini Kapoor will mostly be seen dying in an accident. A source close to the show said, “Shubhaavi had not taken long to say yes to the leap. In fact, she was overjoyed that she is holding on. She is yet to overcome this sudden change of decision. She is putting up a brave front but is disappointed.”

The source further added, “But then, that's an Indian television. Yahan serial ki kahaani ek pal mein badal jaati hai. Shubhaavi is not new to the medium, and she will understand that whatever Ekta and the channel have done is in the best interests of the show.”

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar pens an emotional note to her character ‘Priya’, deets inside

Keywords: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 balh2 Ram Kapoor Priya Sood Nakkul Mehta Disha Parmar Alfiya Kapadia Raya Pihu Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Niti Taylor Aanchal Khurana Ajay Nagrath TellyChakkar Prachi kapoor Ranndeep Rai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 16:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding’s Mehndi designer, Leo Bloody Sweet announcement and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI: It’s Friday today and we are sure many of you might already be in the weekend mood. Well, you might have missed...
“I always wanted to come up with something cool and trendy for the youth” Carryminati
MUMBAI : Social media star Carryminati has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing videos, over the time...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Exclusive! Vanraj tries to get intimate with Kavya to stop her from going to London just way he did with Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: The Sharks reveal the disadvantage of being on the show of The Shark Tank – India
MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.The show is also doing...
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam make it to the “Shame of Wall” list in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: The ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as the contestants get an...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding’s Mehndi designer, Leo Bloody Sweet announcement and more; here are all the trending ente
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding’s Mehndi designer, Leo Bloody Sweet announcement and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma Show: The Sharks reveal the disadvantage of being on the show of The Shark Tank – India
The Kapil Sharma Show: The Sharks reveal the disadvantage of being on the show of The Shark Tank – India
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam make it to the “Shame of Wall” list in the upcoming episode
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam make it to the “Shame of Wall” list in the upcoming episode
Pratik Sehajpal reveals who would win Bigg Boss 16 and also talks about the top three contestants of the show
Pratik Sehajpal reveals who would win Bigg Boss 16 and also talks about the top three contestants of the show
Pandya Store’s Shweta aka Ankita Bahuguna to return with a new storm in Krish aka Mohit Parmar’s life?
Pandya Store’s Shweta aka Ankita Bahuguna to return with a new storm in Krish aka Mohit Parmar’s life?
What happened between Krishna Kaul and his Kumkum Bhagya co-stars that left them Speechless? Find out here
What happened between Krishna Kaul and his Kumkum Bhagya co-stars that left them Speechless? Find out here
The Royal Raichands from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho are ready for the Much Anticipated wedding of Dev and Vidhi; Deepshikha Nagpal shar
The Royal Raichands from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho are ready for the Much Anticipated wedding of Dev and Vidhi; Deepshikha Nagpal shares a Glimpse