No one can battle ‘RajNeeti’ aka Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra in Romance and This is why we think so

Parineetii is a show that stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles and it focuses on two best friends Pari and Neeti who end up marrying Rajeev, who is actually 'Sanju' for Neeti.

Parineetii is running successfully now and the audience likes the leading trio. The entire team works round the clock to provide the audience with the episodes that they so eagerly await.

However, the episodes aren’t the only thing that our viewers indulge in! They also like to know about what goes on Behind the scenes on the show, and what happens in the lives of their favorite celebs.

We came across a recent post close to Parineetii.

Our TV celebs go through a lot of tedious shifts to film the accurate sequence as demanded by the story.

Now, we know that team Parineetii has geared up for an upcoming Lohri track and amidst all the pomp, our beloved Raj and Neeti have sneaked in some time for romance.

The duo recreated an iconic ‘Aankho ki gustaakhiyaan’ moment and we just melted like butter!

Meanwhile on Parineetii, Rajiv realizes now that Pari is locked in a coffin according to something heard which was supposedly a tune played in Churches. Monty, Rajiv and Neeti arrive at the location and Rajiv and Monty look for Pari around in the graveyard.

Rajiv finally saved her and they all reunited. Now Pari is home but is restless as she has to once again see Rajiv and Neeti and they both are happy together. However, Pari confesses that she still loves Rajiv and it is very tough for her to see him with someone else and it is no one else but Neeti.

On the other hand, Neeti is with an unconscious Vishal and wants some answers about Pari.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates on what goes on BTS on your favorite shows.