Not a part of Ullu App and MX Players’ web-series: Piyush Sharma

MUMBAI: Piyush Sharma has received immense popularity with his stint in MTV Splitsvilla X2. The handsome lad is flooded with offers from the industry. However, the model turned actor was tad bit upset with an incidence that happened lately.

Piyush posted a story on Instagram clearing air about him not being a part of Ullu App and MX Players’ web-series. Have a look at his post:



Confused with post, we dialled Piyush’s number to get a clarity over the same, he said, “Nothing much. I’ve been receiving a lot of messages and DMs from my fans asking about a certain project on Ullu App and MX Player which I had no clue about. What happened is that apparently, I share the same name and surname of the lead actor in that particular project and the team misinterpreted it to be me and had put my picture in their credit list. My fans were curious to know about the same and hence I got a trail of messages and that’s when I decided to post a story and clear the air".

He further added, “My team has asked the esteemed platforms to remove my picture from the credit list as it feels bad to get known for somebody else’s work. Imagine what the actor of that project must be feeling. I hope both the platforms act on the messages and get the name or picture replaced”.

We hope the confusion is sorted as soon as possible.

