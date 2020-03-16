Oh No! 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta aka Ram undergoes surgery?'

According to reports, the actor is hospitalized. He was not keeping well and even had to undergo a minor surgery. He is reportedly taking rest after this ordeal and has pressed pause on the shooting for the serial.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 20:55
Oh No! Nakuul Mehta undergoes surgery?

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception. The first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya and the viewers could not get enough of the serial.

Also Read: WHAT! BALH2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta to enter this Hollywood movie?

Nakuul Mehta, playing Ram Kapoor on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been winning the hearts of the audience with his remarkable portrayal of the character. He is doing a stellar job and has reunited with his co-star Disha Parmar after having worked with her in, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

According to reports, the actor is hospitalized. He was not keeping well and even had to undergo a minor surgery. He is reportedly taking rest after this ordeal and has pressed pause on the shooting for the serial.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery and hope he returns in his full glory.

Meanwhile in the show, Ram has managed to nail the killers of his father and wants Priya to get her mother arrested along with Mr. Sood and Varun. Ram wants Priya to either choose her mother or her husband and this puts her in a dilemma while Priya loves Ram a lot and wants him to be convinced that her mother is innocent and her father is the real culprit. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta opens up on what viewers can expect from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap, shares his experience of working with his co-stars and much more

Nakuul Mehta Ram Ram Kapoor Disha Parmar Priya Kapoor Bade Acche Lagte Hain Sakshi Tanwar Priya Sony TV Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 20:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Music Director Pritam contracted Covid?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the showbiz.Also read: ...
Eye Pleaser! Jannat Zubair steals the limelight in these fabulous pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
OOH LA LA! Sonarika Bhadoria looks gorgeous in these high-slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Dripping Hot! Rashami Desai dazzles like a queen in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Anupamaa: What! Kinjal falls on the ground, Rakhi starts an argument with Vanraj
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Oh No! 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta aka Ram undergoes surgery?'
MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Music Director Pritam contracted Covid?
Exclusive! Music Director Pritam contracted Covid?
Latest Video