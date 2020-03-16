Oh No! 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta aka Ram undergoes surgery?'

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception. The first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya and the viewers could not get enough of the serial.

Also Read: WHAT! BALH2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta to enter this Hollywood movie?

Nakuul Mehta, playing Ram Kapoor on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been winning the hearts of the audience with his remarkable portrayal of the character. He is doing a stellar job and has reunited with his co-star Disha Parmar after having worked with her in, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

According to reports, the actor is hospitalized. He was not keeping well and even had to undergo a minor surgery. He is reportedly taking rest after this ordeal and has pressed pause on the shooting for the serial.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery and hope he returns in his full glory.

Meanwhile in the show, Ram has managed to nail the killers of his father and wants Priya to get her mother arrested along with Mr. Sood and Varun. Ram wants Priya to either choose her mother or her husband and this puts her in a dilemma while Priya loves Ram a lot and wants him to be convinced that her mother is innocent and her father is the real culprit.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta opens up on what viewers can expect from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap, shares his experience of working with his co-stars and much more