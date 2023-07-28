Oh NO! Bekaboo’s Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh wrap-up the shoot of their show

Bekaboo was just about beginning to make a place in the hearts of viewers but sadly the show is all set to go off-air. The show was recently shifted from Color’s TV to the OTT platform Voot for the last couple of episodes.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 14:33
Bekaboo poster

MUMBAI : Tv shows are an all time entertaining medium for viewers. While some shows air for years and decades being successful , there are some that don’t even run for a couple of weeks or months. In which case the makers incur major losses. When a show goes off-air, not only the makers get affected but the actors and fans too are left in the lurch.

Also Read - What! Bekaboo to go off-air? Lead Shalin Bhanot spills the beans

Bekaboo was just about beginning to make a place in the hearts of viewers but sadly the show is all set to go off-air. The show was recently shifted from Color’s TV to the OTT platform Voot for the last couple of episodes. 

Now, the cast of the show have wrapped up the shoot of the show. A source confirmed saying, “Shalin, Eisha and the show's cast have wrapped up the shoot, and they were all shooting until early morning today.”

Bekaboo’s story revolves around a love story between a fairy and a demon. The supernatural thriller initially starred Shivangi Joshi, Zain Imam, Karan Jotwani and Shubhaavi Choksey.

Also Read-OMG! Shalin Bhanot turns Bekaboo set into an impromptu concert, and grooves to this Hit SRK song

What are your thoughts on Bekaboo going off air? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaForums

 
 

Shalin Bhanot Eisha Singh Monalisa Bekaboo Bigg Boss Bhojpuri Salman Khan Tina Datta Zain Imam Shivangi Joshi Roadies 2 Nach Baliye 4 TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 14:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Qubool Hai actress Seema Anand and Abhi Sharma roped in for Nazara TV's Dharmputra Nandini
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.A lot of shows are...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! MaAn's romance misses from the show but that has not affected the ratings of Star Plus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most loved drama series on small screens. The show is currently going...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rejection! Ishaan and Yashwant give a clear 'no' to Savi for college admission
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Oh NO! Bekaboo’s Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh wrap-up the shoot of their show
MUMBAI : Tv shows are an all time entertaining medium for viewers. While some shows air for years and decades being...
Sexy! Have a look at the times actress Anuschka Sawhney raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI :Actress Anuschka Sawhney is indeed one of the popular faces we have in Indian cinema, over the time she has...
"Dil Toh Pagal Hai fever takes on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3 with the gorgeours Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge!"
MUMBAI  :Get ready to witness a dance extravaganza like never before as Sony Entertainment Television's much-loved...
Recent Stories
Anuschka Sawhney
Sexy! Have a look at the times actress Anuschka Sawhney raised temperature with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
anand
EXCLUSIVE! Qubool Hai actress Seema Anand and Abhi Sharma roped in for Nazara TV's Dharmputra Nandini
Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge
"Dil Toh Pagal Hai fever takes on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3 with the gorgeours Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge!"
Dipika Kakar
Really! New mom Dipika Kakar reveals she’s been unable to sleep since the birth of son Ruhaan, says she has no time to even shower
Anupamaa
What! Anupamaa’s Apara Mehta married Darshan Jariwala twice only to get separated
75th Anniversary in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Akanksha Puri to be seen in a sizzling performance at the Mahajan Group’s 75th Anniversary in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
‘hoverboard.’
In the ‘Andaaz Undekha Special’ on India's Best Dancer 3, Boogie LLB and Saumya Kamble impress Karisma Kapoor with an unusual dance act using a ‘hoverboard.’