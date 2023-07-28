Oh NO! Bekaboo’s Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh wrap-up the shoot of their show

MUMBAI : Tv shows are an all time entertaining medium for viewers. While some shows air for years and decades being successful , there are some that don’t even run for a couple of weeks or months. In which case the makers incur major losses. When a show goes off-air, not only the makers get affected but the actors and fans too are left in the lurch.

Also Read - What! Bekaboo to go off-air? Lead Shalin Bhanot spills the beans

Bekaboo was just about beginning to make a place in the hearts of viewers but sadly the show is all set to go off-air. The show was recently shifted from Color’s TV to the OTT platform Voot for the last couple of episodes.

Now, the cast of the show have wrapped up the shoot of the show. A source confirmed saying, “Shalin, Eisha and the show's cast have wrapped up the shoot, and they were all shooting until early morning today.”

Bekaboo’s story revolves around a love story between a fairy and a demon. The supernatural thriller initially starred Shivangi Joshi, Zain Imam, Karan Jotwani and Shubhaavi Choksey.

Also Read-OMG! Shalin Bhanot turns Bekaboo set into an impromptu concert, and grooves to this Hit SRK song

What are your thoughts on Bekaboo going off air? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaForums



