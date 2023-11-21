Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande opens up about knowing 'What Went Wrong' in her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and the reasons behind her absence at his funeral

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande have been seen co-starring on the renowned ZEE television show Pavitra Rishta. During the shoot, the two grew very close, and they began dating. Their seven-year relationship was marked by their constant togetherness. The actress was seen talking about the late actor on Bigg Boss 17 with Munawar Faruqui.

Ankita asked the stand-up comedian to stop as It started when he said a shayari on heartbroken people and said, "Mat bol yeh saari cheezein, woh hit karti hain buri tareeke se (Don't say all these things, they hit badly). But I like what you said." The song Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega, which is from Sushant's movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was then she started singing the song.

Munawar went on to say that he only ever met Sushant during the Yash Raj Studios special screening of the 2016 movie. Then Ankita expressed her sorrow, "Bohot acha insaan tha woh. He was a good man. Main aise bolti hu na kabhi, THA, mujhe itna ajeeb lagta hai. Matlab abhi toh theek hai normal ho gaya hai, pehle bahut ajeeb lagta tha. Vicky ka bhi dost tha na Sushant toh ab voh nahi raha is duniya mein, that is the most worst feeling (When I use the word 'was' for him, I feel so strange. I mean, now it's okay, it's normal, but it wasn't earlier. Sushant was Vicky's friend also and when I realise that he is no more, that is the most worst feeling)."

The comedian then asked Ankita if she was aware of "exactly what went wrong" in her relationship with Sushant. Yes, Ankita said, "Main toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Main jaa hi nahi paayi. Mujhe laga main nahi dekh sakti yeh. Vicky ne bola ki tu jaa kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hun. (I did not even go to the funeral. I couldn't go. I thought I wouldn't be able to see that. Vicky asked me to go, but I couldn't muster up that courage)."

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered hanging in his suburban Bandra flat. Following his split with Ankita, he started dating the actress Rhea Chakraborty.

