Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar have a massive showdown over Dahi; Mannara calls him an 'Ass'

The fight began when the Udaariyan actor requested that Chopra keep the dahi container which was in the kitchen inside the Dil Ka Makaan. Mannara stated that she would not do so since she was really irritated.
Bigg Boss

(Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar’s family and friends keeps a special Diwali pooja foe his well being! Watch the exclusive video here!)

Abhishek Kumar became enraged at this and ran out to yell at Mannara, who was sleeping, at Dil Ka Makaan. He was overheard telling her to pick up the dahi container and that he didn't like the way she was speaking. Munawar Faruqui did not like her tone, he continued.

Later, when Kumar yelled at Mannara, Sana Raees Khan rushed to Dil Ka Makaan to comfort her. She also asked the lawyer Sana if Munawar felt her tone was rude; Sana refuted this. Mannara went to Dum Ka Makaan after hearing this to criticize Abhishek for lying.

She also called Abhishek Kumar an "ass" during the dispute. The actor then requested that she go cry outside of the makaan. Upon declaring that he was 'overpowering' Mannara, Munawar and Abhishek also got into a fight.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Rinku Dhawan, Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, and Anurag Dobhal have been nominated in tonight's Bigg Boss 17 episode.

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Congratulations! Abhishek Kumar is on cloud nine as he achieved this milestone)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

