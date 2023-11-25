Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande burst into tears as their mothers visit and talk about their ugly fights in the house

The mothers of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain both arrive at the residence in the most recent Salman Khan television promo. Vicky Jain's mother discussed their ugly conflicts, claiming that although they rarely fight at home, they do have terrible fights there. Vicky Jain starts crying when he hears this.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 10:45
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, a real-life couple and contestants on Bigg Boss 17, have been in the news recently due to their nasty fights in the controversial house. Vicky receives criticism from internet users for 'disrespecting' his wife. The mothers of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain both arrive at the residence in the most recent Salman Khan television promo. Vicky Jain's mother discussed their ugly conflicts, claiming that although they rarely fight at home, they do have terrible fights there. Vicky Jain starts crying when he hears this.

(Also read: Woah! Check out the net worth of Bigg Boss 17 power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain )

Vicky bhaiya from Bigg Boss was earlier seen comforting Sana Raees Khan, who appeared to be in distress. The way Sana held Vicky's hand throughout their conversation annoyed online users. The 59-second video shows Vicky happily talking with Sana while Sana repeatedly tries to hold his hand. Vicky is the target of vicious trolling after this live feed footage went viral online. The video of Vicky and Sana was posted on Reddit with the comment, "Vicky and Sana Holding Hands For those that are interested."

Several online users criticized Vicky for disrespecting his wife Ankita Lokhande as soon as the video was posted. One user said, "This is weird. Also, this is the same Vicky who had an issue when Ankita danced with Chintu for a task." A second internet user said, "I don’t think he’s trying to hold the hand here Sana is trying to get him to hold her hand."

"It's not wrong until u realise he has never held Ankita's hand, never, not even when she was crying, uske haath me kya suiye chubti hai tumko," written an angry online user against Vicky for leaving her when she was vulnerable. Another internet user wrote, "When man does this it’s fine no issue but if in his place Ankita or some other woman did it she would be criticized. I am sorry this is so wrong-Ankita was right now when I think of it."

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma loses her cool at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as the “Pavitra Rishta” actress calls her “Chudail”)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – DNA

India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj Pavitra Rishta Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 Smart Jodi Vicky Jain Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Rani Lakshmi bai Ek Thhi Naayka Instagram Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty bigg boss 17 Bigg Boss MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Finally! Kunal apologizes to Vandana and asks her to be Tara’s Mimmi again
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
OMG! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra indulge in a huge fight, leading to new frenemies in the house; Ankita calls her ‘Rude’
MUMBAI: Salman Khan returned to host the Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 17, bringing with him his humor, wisdom, and some...
Imlie: What! Visha becomes Imlie’s obsessed lover
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande burst into tears as their mothers visit and talk about their ugly fights in the house
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, a real-life couple and contestants on Bigg Boss 17, have been in the news...
Shocking! Manoj Bajpayee expresses concern over lack of independent content on OTT platforms; Says ‘It’s a sad development’
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee expressed his disappointment on Friday about the lack of guidance that streaming services offer...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Ruhi to engage Rohit not Armaan
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Manoj Bajpayee
Shocking! Manoj Bajpayee expresses concern over lack of independent content on OTT platforms; Says ‘It’s a sad development’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
OMG! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra indulge in a huge fight, leading to new frenemies in the house; Ankita calls her ‘Rude’
Courtney
OMG! Courtney Cox reposts her iconic 'turkey dance' video post Matthew Perry’s demise, take a look
Anjali
”If I will be going in any show I’ll play for myself not to show anything to anyone”, says Anjali Arora
Orry
Hilarious! Bigg Boss 17: Orry finally discloses his profession leaving Salman Khan split; Says ‘Bahut kaam karta hai…’
Diddy
Must Read! When Salim Khan opened up about marrying Salma and Helen, “Never mind if…”
Ashutosh Kulkarni
Exclusive! Being from a Marathi background, I feel honoured to be offered a character that belongs to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh: Ashutosh Kulkarni on experience shooting for Atal