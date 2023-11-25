Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande burst into tears as their mothers visit and talk about their ugly fights in the house

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, a real-life couple and contestants on Bigg Boss 17, have been in the news recently due to their nasty fights in the controversial house. Vicky receives criticism from internet users for 'disrespecting' his wife. The mothers of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain both arrive at the residence in the most recent Salman Khan television promo. Vicky Jain's mother discussed their ugly conflicts, claiming that although they rarely fight at home, they do have terrible fights there. Vicky Jain starts crying when he hears this.

Vicky bhaiya from Bigg Boss was earlier seen comforting Sana Raees Khan, who appeared to be in distress. The way Sana held Vicky's hand throughout their conversation annoyed online users. The 59-second video shows Vicky happily talking with Sana while Sana repeatedly tries to hold his hand. Vicky is the target of vicious trolling after this live feed footage went viral online. The video of Vicky and Sana was posted on Reddit with the comment, "Vicky and Sana Holding Hands For those that are interested."

Several online users criticized Vicky for disrespecting his wife Ankita Lokhande as soon as the video was posted. One user said, "This is weird. Also, this is the same Vicky who had an issue when Ankita danced with Chintu for a task." A second internet user said, "I don’t think he’s trying to hold the hand here Sana is trying to get him to hold her hand."

"It's not wrong until u realise he has never held Ankita's hand, never, not even when she was crying, uske haath me kya suiye chubti hai tumko," written an angry online user against Vicky for leaving her when she was vulnerable. Another internet user wrote, "When man does this it’s fine no issue but if in his place Ankita or some other woman did it she would be criticized. I am sorry this is so wrong-Ankita was right now when I think of it."

