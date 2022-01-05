Oh No: Choti Sarrdaarni actress Anita Raaj turns Covid positive

MUMBAI: Anita Raaj is one of the most talented and veteran celebrities in the industry.

There are a lot of people getting hit by the third wave of covid – 19 and we recently reported that Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam turning positive. Well, now news has it that Anita is covid positive.

Informed a unit hand, “Anita ma’am tested positive for COVID day before yesterday and has quarantined herself. The entire unit of the show underwent a test and fortunately, no one else has been infected. We have fumigated and santised the set. It is unfortunate that despite following all protocols and being extra careful, one of our members has tested positive for COVID. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

Anita remained unavailable for comment.

This is the second time that Raaj has tested positive for COVID-19. She was infected in October last year.

The veteran actress is known for being a fitness enthusiast and posts workout videos on her social media pages. In an interview with ETimes, she had told us, “The way I lead my daily life, my strength is my family and Buddhist practice. I always had a strong mind and fitness has been my passion. I was way ahead of time. I had released a fitness video in 1989. My journey with fitness has been very long. A healthy mind is a healthy body. For me, the strongest battle is with the mind. If your mind is healthy, your body has to be healthy. Never give up. I start my day at 5.30 in the morning, do my chanting and then hit the gym. I do cross-fit training.”

