Oh No! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals why she can't take pictures; 'I can't bring myself to...'

Along with her spouse Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka enjoys discovering new locations and taking trips. But the actress doesn't often post about these moments on her social media. But Divyanka has now revealed the rationale behind her scanty photo and video content.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

MUMBAI: In the industry, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is well-known. She has received praise for both her outstanding acting work and her participation in reality television. The actress enjoys widespread acclaim and a devoted following. Along with her spouse Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka enjoys discovering new locations and taking trips. But the actress doesn't often post about these moments on her social media. But Divyanka has now revealed the rationale behind her scanty photo and video content.

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a few of her photos on social media in which she can be seen posing elegantly. The actress discussed why a famous person like herself, who has a sizable fan base on Instagram, cannot take images. She admitted that because she enjoys the situation so much and gets caught up in it, she doesn't have time to take pictures or record videos with her phone. 

She penned, "Would you believe a person with 26M following if she says, I simply can't bring myself to clicking pictures and making reels!!! Maybe it's just that I get so absorbed at the moment and people that I forget to capture it in my phone and stick to making memories. Yet, trying!”

When last seen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress competed as a challenger and tested the competitors. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka had a great trip in which she executed each stunt with utter joy and devotion. She defied the perception that she was a meek and delicate person and stole the show. She finished her voyage in second place, with Arjun Bijlani taking home the championship that year. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Divyanka made a big and sentimental comeback. She was a force in the show thanks to her honesty.

With her program Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann, Divyanka became well-known. Ishita Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is her stage name.

