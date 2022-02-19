Oh NO! Fans feel ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is getting bored, this is how the Priya Ahuja reacts

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television featuring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, and many others. The show has been running for over 12 years now and the response to the same has always been very endearing. However, Disha Vakani’s Dayaben and Ghanshyam Nayak’s Natu Kaka had bid adieu. Now, the director’s wife and actress Priya Ahuja has reacted to the show going on without Disha and Nayak.

Over the years, fans have loved all the characters and storyline of the show in a positive way but off late netizens have slammed TMKOC for becoming monotonous. Fans now feel like the makers are stretching the show and have become boring. For the longest time, the makers have also not commented on the comeback of Disha’s character on the show.

Priya Ahuja who plays the character of Rita Reporter on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah said, “Yes, there could be a certain section of the audience who are strictly loyal to the characters you mentioned. But I still think that the loyalty to ‘TMKOC’ is high enough for 90 percent of its regular viewers to keep themselves abreast of the proceedings.”

Credit: koimoi







