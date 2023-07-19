OH NO! Gashmeer Mahajani gives a befitting reply to trolls says “Maybe I will open up in future when the time is right”

MUMBAI : Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus's Imlie, where he was paired opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The couple was loved by the audience.

But, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different, and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. Fans were heartbroken with this news as they missed him on the show.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film ‘Muskurake Dekh Zara’ in the year 2010. In 2015, he achieved popularity when ‘Carry On Maratha’, his Marathi film debut, and ‘Deool Band’ were released.

He was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, where he showcased his dancing skills and impressed the judges and audience. No wonder, he was one of the finalists of the show.

He is currently seen in the television show “Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal”, where he plays one of the leads of the show, Armaan. But now, in a few weeks’ time, the show may go off–air.

The actor is quite active on his social media account where he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up too.

The actor recently went through a tragedy as his father passed away, where he was found dead in a hotel room in Pune.

Post his demise Gashmeer has been silent and hasn’t said anything to what actually happened, because of which he was trolled and subjected to hate messages on social media.

He took on to social media and gave a befitting reply to the trolls where he said “Let’s Star be a star me and my fellow people will ensure that by being silent. If that brings hate and abuse to me/ us we are welcoming it more than anything. May lord less Shanti to the departed soul Om Shanti. He was my father and my mother’s husband and we knew him better than any one of you. Maybe I will open up in future when the time is right”

Well, we are sure that reply to Gashmeet is enough to keep the trolls shut and post this they would give Gashmeer and his family alone in these tough times.

There is no doubt that his fans are standing by his side and his supporting him with all the love they can in these tough times.

