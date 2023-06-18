OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani has a shocking response to people asking him not to disrespect TV

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film ‘Muskurake Dekh Zara’ in the year 2010.
OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani has a shocking response to people asking him not to disrespect TV! Read The full Story here!

MUMBAI:Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He is a multi-facted actor, who can dance as well and we have all seen it with his participation in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film ‘Muskurake Dekh Zara’ in the year 2010. In 2015, he achieved popularity when ‘Carry On Maratha’, his Marathi film debut and ‘Deool Band’ were released.

Because of his massive fandom, fans are always looking for ways to get in touch wth teh cator, to inrecat with him in any way possible.

Gashmeer hosts these q and A sessions for the fans, where he takes out the time answer fan questions. But a recent question and Gashmeer’s response to it is raising eyebrows.

A fan asked Gashmeer, “You have got your immense fame from TV platform then why do you always discourage it?”

Gashmeer had a very straightforward response and said, “the tv u speak of all their producers are my friends ... and they aren't as sensitive as you. So get on with your life.”

Check out the post here:

He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus's Imlie, where he was paired opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The couple was loved by the audience.

But, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different, and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. Fans were heartbroken with this news as they missed him on the show.

What did you think of Gashmeer’s response? 

Tell us in the comments below!

