Oh No! Jay Bhanushali criticizes an airline on social media due to THIS surprising reason; Says ‘You have lost me as a customer’

MUMBAI : Jay Bhanushali is well-known in the industry and has a solid fan base. Although he has made many television serial appearances, his most well-known role has been as a presenter on multiple reality shows. The actor was recently involved in a situation where there were delays with an aircraft service. Jay talked about his experience and the lack of updates he had received from the airline on social media.

Jay Bhanushali posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on a recent airline flight. The actor revealed on December 26 that the airline failed to notify him of the three-hour delay in his journey from Goa to Mumbai and that he received no alerts. Jay went on to mention the poor management he experienced.

The actor stated on X, the former Twitter platform, criticizing the airline for its poor management, "Dear @AkasaAir just wanted to wish you get well soon because mismanagement is the second name of Akasa airline. I had a 1 pm flight from Goa to mumbai and it was delayed to 4 pm without any communication, no alert nothing… you have lost me as a customer."

Jay Bhanushali has won over fans' hearts with his acting skills on both television serials and reality programs. He played a supporting role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was his acting debut. After signing on the dotted line to portray the lead in Kayamath, the actor did achieve success. In addition, the 38-year-old competed in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2's dancing reality show in 2007 and finished second runner-up.

In the end, Jay Bhanushali received compliments on his hosting abilities. The actor developed a unique yet sizable fan base after earning a position as a host on Dance India Dance. He served as host of two well-known reality shows in 2018: Indian Idol 10 and Super Dancer. Jay most recently starred opposite Tina Datta in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.

Credit- Pinkvilla