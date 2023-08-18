Really! Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta wrap up the last shoot for Hum Rahen Na Rahe Hum; former leaves a heartwarming message for makers of the show

Recently there were rumors that the show is going off-air. Looks like these rumors are actually true as Jay shared a video on his Insta story where he is talking about the last day of the shoot
Jay Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum has been entertaining the viewers ever since it was launched. However the show that began airing since this April surprisingly had a short run even  though the unique love story had many fans. Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali play the leads.

Recently there were rumors that the show is going off-air. Looks like these rumors are actually true as Jay shared a video on his Insta story where he is talking about the last day of the shoot and introduces Abhash, and Armaan. He also thanks the producers Rahul and Siddharth Tiwari for giving him the opportunity to be part of the show. 

Check out the video here;

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum delves into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each inspirational in their respective worlds. 

Tina Datta gained immense popularity after being part of the popular Tv show Uttaran and recently made headlines for her stint on Bigg Boss 16. Jay Bhanushali, prior to this show, was hosting well known reality shows.

