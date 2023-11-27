Oh No! Kanguva: Suriya recommended taking two-week hiatus from acting following an on-set injury

MUMBAI : Suriya's highly anticipated movie Kanguva has been in the news for a number of reasons currently in production. According to some, Kanguava is one of the most expensive movies ever released in India. Siva, the film's director, has already completed much of the filming in Thailand. Actor Suriya sustained injuries in an unfortunate incident that happened during his current Chennai shooting. The filming was stopped afterward. According to the most recent information, the actor's physicians have recommended that he take a two-week break before starting the production again.

According to reports, an actor on the Kanguva set was unintentionally hit by a rope camera during the filming of a battle scene. Suriya's shoulders sustained some injury, but thankfully the actor escaped a more serious accident. According to popular news portal reports, the doctors advised the actor to take a two-week hiatus from filming in order to receive the necessary therapy following this unanticipated accident.

Suriya had earlier talked about the incident and provided his fans with an update on his health. He posted on X, saying, “Dear Friends, well-wishers and my Anbaana Fans. Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of ‘get well soon’ messages. Feeling much better. Always grateful for all your love.”

Speaking about Kanguva, Suriya co-stars with Malang actress Disha Patani. The action-drama film is directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green in collaboration with UV Creations and is set throughout several eras. The movie is anticipated to hit theaters in early 2024. The film's title had already been revealed by the producers through an intriguing teaser trailer featuring an eagle, a dog, and a masked warrior leading a large army on horseback over a nighttime backdrop.

In contrast, Suriya was last seen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, directed by Pandiraj. The film did not live up to the hype and made a respectable amount of money at the box office. Regarding his next projects, he will also be seen with Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh in Suriya 43 (tentative title).

